Prep Sports Recap for May 29, 2021: Conference Championship Day for Many Local Teams

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — BASEBALL – Washington Panthers beat the East Peoria Raiders 11-1 Saturday, both teams share the Mid-Illini Conference Baseball Title.

SOCCER – The Dunlap Lady Eagles traveled across the river to take on the Morton Soccer Potters, beating them 1-0 to take the Mid-Illini Conference Soccer Title.

– The Normal Community Lady Iron took on the Peoria Notre Dame Irish, this game ending in a tie, both teams share the Big 12 Conference Soccer Title.

TENNIS – Brian Lelm with Metamora wins 6-Love, 6-3 to take the Mid-Illini Conference Singles Tennis Title.

– The duo of Bryton Short and Keagan Nevitt win the Metamora Redbirds the Mid-Illini Doubles Title as well, Metamora win the Mid-Illini Conference Title, with Dunlap in second, and Morton in third.