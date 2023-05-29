PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two area softball teams and an area baseball team earned trips to state with wins on Monday.

Illini Bluffs and LeRoy won eight-inning games in class 1A softball super-sectionals. The Tigers and Panthers will meet in the state semifinals on Friday at 12:30 at Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.

Heyworth beat Milford to advance to state in class 1A baseball. But Quincy Notre Dame beat Central Catholic in a 2A super-sectional, ending the Saints season one game shy of state.