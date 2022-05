PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Eureka Hornets won the Heart of Illinois Conference girls track and field meet on a rainy and chilly night in Mackinaw on Tuesday.

The St. Joseph-Ogden boys and Tolono Unity girls won the Illini Prairie Conference track and field meet in Chillicothe.

Washington, Dunlap and Normal Community were among the girls soccer winners.

Enjoy the highlights.