PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Tinley Beecham knocked in seven runs to lead Illini Bluffs to a 12-4 win over Hardin-Calhoun in the class 1A Springfield Super-sectional softball game on Monday.

The win sends defending champion Illini Bluffs to the state semifinals at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria on Friday. The Tigers will face Newark, a 1-0 super-sectional winner over Heyworth.

Pontiac advanced to the class 2A softball state semifinals with a 3-0 win over Lombard Montini in the super-sectional game at Olivet Nazarene University. The Indians will play defending state champ Rockridge in a Friday semifinal.

In high school baseball, LeRoy pilled off its second straight walkoff win in the postseason when it beat Champaign St. Thomas More, 2-1, to win the class 1A super-sectional at Illinois Wesleyan University. Senior Porter Conn delivered a bases loading single to bring home the game winner.

LeRoy advanced to that super-sectional game when Ian Johnson delivered a game-winning hit in the seventh inning in a 3-2 win over Delavan to capture the sectional championship. LeRoy will face North Clay at Peoria’s Dozer Park in a Friday state semifinal.

Brimfield’s season came to a close when it was beaten 10-0 by Joliet Catholic in the class 2A Geneseo baseball super-sectional. The Indians season ends with a 27-3 record.

