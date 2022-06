PEORIA, Ill. — Benet Academy’s Kiera Petrucelli scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute to lead the Redwings past Dunlap, 1-0, in the class 2A girls soccer super-sectional at Wheaton on Tuesday.

Dunlap (19-3-3) was trying to reach its first girls state soccer finals.

In sectional softball: Metamora beat Bloomington 7-1. East Peoria downed Rock Island, 12-11. The Redbirds and Raiders will meet at 4: 30 p.m. Friday for the sectional title in Washington.

Enjoy the highlights.