PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Cinderella is still at the ball.

Richwoods, which was 6-23 during the regular season, scored three times in the seventh inning and rallied past Streator for a 5-4 win in a class 3A sectional baseball semifinal at Metamora on Wednesday.

The Knights will play Rock Island for the sectional title on Saturday. The Rocks eliminated Morton, 4-1, in the other semifinal game.

In high school softball, LeRoy and Illini Bluffs are preparing to meet in the class 1A state softball semifinals Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Complex. IB is seeking its third straight state title while LeRoy is making its first appearance at state.