PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton moved to 3-0 in the Mid-Illini Conference baseball season with a 2-1 win at Pekin on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Washington and Metamora won.

Notre Dame beat Richwoods 4-1 in girls soccer. Morton was a 9-0 winner at Pekin.

Washington also won in wrestling and softball on Tuesday.

Enjoy the highlights.