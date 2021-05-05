Prep Sports Recap for May 5, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. — Three Eureka High School senor football players made their college commitments official at a signing ceremony at the school on Wednesday.

Matt Martin signed to play football but will also play baseball at Trine University in Indiana. Martin wants to study engineering.

Thomas Cahill signed to play at Washington University outside of St. Louis. He wants to study accounting.

And Nathaniel Leman signs to play at Illinois Wesleyan where he will study to become a physical therapist.

