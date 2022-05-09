PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Easton Harris tossed a two-hit shutout as host Washington beat Metamora 12-0 to clinch at least a share of the Mid-Illini baseball title on Monday.

Harris fanned ten and walked one as the Panthers improved to 11-0 with three games remaining in the league. Washington scored five in the first inning and never looked back in beating Metamora (8-3).

Bloomington won at Danville, 9-1, to clinch the Big 12 baseball title. Normal Community, Dunlap, Morton, Peoria Heights, and Delavan also won in baseball.

Mid-Illini Conference co-leaders Metamora and East Peoria won softball games. As did Bloomington and Illini Bluffs.

Dunlap beat Bloomington-Normal in boys lacrosse, 17-9.

Enjoy the highlights.