PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sydney Trentman hit a two-run homer and Nora Johnson pitched a two-hitter as conference leader Metamora beat visiting Pekin, 4-1, in Mid-Illini softball on Tuesday.

Washington, Dunlap, Limestone, Normal West, Normal Community and Brimfield were among the other softball winners. Normal Community, Washington, Limestone, and IVC were among the baseball winners.

Metamora edged Morton by one point to capture the Mid-Illini Conference boys track and field title. Eureka won the Heart of Illinois Conference boys track championship.

U-High defeated Peoria Christian, 9-0, in a class 1A girls soccer regional semifinal. Morton and Dunlap will share the Mid-Illini girls soccer title after Metamora upset Dunlap while Morton defeated Washington on the final night of the conference season.

Enjoy the highlights.