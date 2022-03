PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal Community got goals from sophomore Reece Anderson and freshman Rayna Powers to beat U-High, 2-0, in the Intercity Soccer Tournament on Monday.

Normal West was a 5-1 winner of Central Catholic in the Intercity as well. Richwoods blanked Washington, 1-0 in girls soccer Monday.

East Peoria beat IVC 6-2 in softball. Among the baseball winners: Washington, Dunlap, East Peoria, Tremont, Delavan, El Paso-Gridley, Peoria Heights, and Illini Bluffs.

Enjoy the highlights.