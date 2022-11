PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kayden Hudson scored in the 78th minute to lift Notre Dame to a 1-0 win over Aurora Marmion Academy in a class 2A soccer super-sectional on Tuesday.

The win sends the Irish to the state semifinals in Hoffman Estates on Friday. Notre Dame will play Chicago Solorio Academy at 1 p.m.

Wednesday is sectional championship night in high school volleyball. Winners will be one win shy of a trip to state.