PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West, Morton and Hartsburg-Emden moved a step closer to reaching the state volley finals.

All three won sectional championships on Wednesday, Normal West and Morton had to rally for three-set wins after dropping their opening sets.

Metamora, U-High, IVC, Illini Bluffs and Lexington had their seasons with losses in sectional title matches.

And five Pekin High School seniors made their college commitments official at a signing ceremony at the school on Wednesday. Mylee Hansen signed with Monmouth College soccer and football, Dominic Hawkins with Olivet Nazarene basketball, Sydney Hubner with Indiana Wesleyan golf, Emma Knackmuhs with Clarke University lacrosse and Rhenna McDaniels with Carthage College swimming.