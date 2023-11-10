PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — While four area football teams get ready to play in state quarterfinal games Saturday, volleyball teams are eyeing state trophies.

Hartsburg-Emden advanced to the class 1A state volleyball title match Saturday with a two-set win in Friday’s semifinals. Hartem will play Galena for the title.

Morton took defending state champ Wheaton St. Francis to the limit in a two-set loss in the 3A semifinals. St. Francis edged Morton 26-24, 29-27 in a match that marked Morton’s return to state for the first time in 17 years.

Morton will play Chicago St. Ignatius for third place on Saturday. Lincoln beat St. Ignatius in a three-set semifinal to earn a berth in the 3A title match against Wheaton St. Francis.

In high school football, four area schools play in state quarterfinals on Saturday.

Normal Community travels to Glenbard East in a class 7A quarterfinal. Washington plays at Chatham Glenwood in a 6A quarterfinal.

Olympia is in the state quarterfinals for the second straight year and will host Roxana in a 3A playoff game. Central Catholic puts its unbeaten record on the line at Maroa-Forsythe in the 2A quarterfinals.