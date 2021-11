PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley has been here before but it’s been a while.

The Vikings are in the state football semifinals for the first time since winning state in 2015. Tri-Valley, which installed a spread offense for the first time this spring, will play Wilmington in the class 2A semifinals on Saturday.

In girls basketball, Washington and Metamora opened their seasons with wins at home on Tuesday.

Enjoy the highlights.