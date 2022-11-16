PEORIA, Ill. — Normal West and Normal Community won games at the Intercity girls basketball tournament on Wednesday.

Those two unbeaten teams will meet Saturday night in the tourney at Normal Community.

U-High golf standout Reagan Kennedy signs her National Letter of Intent with Illinois State.

And two small school football teams are in the state semifinals for the second straight season. Ridgeview-Lexington (class 1A) and Tri-Valley (class 2A) are hoping for better results in their semifinal match-ups Saturday.