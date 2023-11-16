PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria High School football must vacate its seven wins from the 2023 season after the Illinois High School Association ruled a Lions player was ineligible for the entire season.

Peoria High athletics director Brien Dunphy says the ruling has nothing to do with his coaches. He took the blame for what he called an administrative error involving “legal guardianship” of a an unnamed Lions player.

Peoria High went 7-3 this season, finished second in the Big 12 Conference and made the IHSA playoffs, losing in the opening round to Jolliet Catholic on Oct. 27.

In girls basketball Thursday, Notre Dame, Canton and Peoria Heights were among the winners.