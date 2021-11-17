Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 17, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Katie Barger hitting a layup with just under a minute to play to lead host Bloomington to a 36-34 win over U-High at the Intercity Tournament.

The win, in Bloomington’s season opener, gives the Raider’s their first win over the crosstown rival Pioneers since 2009. Marissa Hilt preserved the win with a block of a shot by U-High’s Kayla Petersen in the final second.

In the other game at the Intercity, Normal West gave new coach Darrelyn Dunn his first win with a 64-36 victory over Central Catholic.

