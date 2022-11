PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Junior Aaliyah Guyton scored 20 point to lead Peoria High to a 61-26 win over host Rock Island in the season opener for both teams Thursday.

Other girls basketball winners included Notre Dame, Canton, Tremont, Fieldcrest, Brimfield, Eureka, Lewistown and LeRoy.

Enjoy the highlights.