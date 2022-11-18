PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – It was the first Friday night for girls basketball throughout Central Illinois.
Notre Dame beat East Peoria 65-14. Mya Wardle led the Irish in scoring with 17.
Central Catholic beat U-High 63-19.
Normal West beat Bloomington 69-56.
Saturday Football Semifinal Games
- 5A: Morris at Peoria High. Kickoff set for 2 p.m. at Peoria Stadium
- 2A: Tri-Valley at Maroa-Forsythe. Kickoff at 1 p.m.
- 1A: Cross Point Central at Ridgeview-Lexington. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m. at Ridgeview High School.