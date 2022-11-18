PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – It was the first Friday night for girls basketball throughout Central Illinois.

Notre Dame beat East Peoria 65-14. Mya Wardle led the Irish in scoring with 17.

Central Catholic beat U-High 63-19.

Normal West beat Bloomington 69-56.

Saturday Football Semifinal Games

  • 5A: Morris at Peoria High. Kickoff set for 2 p.m. at Peoria Stadium
  • 2A: Tri-Valley at Maroa-Forsythe. Kickoff at 1 p.m.
  • 1A: Cross Point Central at Ridgeview-Lexington. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m. at Ridgeview High School.