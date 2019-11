PEORIA, Ill. — The Big 12 beat the Mid-Illini in the Peoria Area Senior All-Star Soccer game 5-4 in penalty kicks at Notre Dame High School on Tuesday.

Host Washington won its girls basketball season opener, 64-39.

Morton senior Peyton Dearing signed her National Letter of Intent with Illinois State soccer and Pekin’s Jenna Taphorn signed with SIU-Edwardsville volleyball.