PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three area volleyball teams are one win away form advancing to state.

Metamora, U-High and IVC all won sectional titles Wednesday and will play for state bids in super-sectionals on Friday night.

In class 3A, Metamora beat conference foe Limestone in two sets to capture the LaSalle-Peru Sectional while U-High beat crosstown foe Normal West in three sets to win the Lincoln Sectional. Metamora will play Wheaton St. Francis in the supers, U-High will face Taylorville.

In class 2A, IVC beat Fieldcrest in two sets to win the Fairbury Sectional title. The Grey Ghosts play Pleasant Plains in the supers-sectional for a state berth.

In class 1A, Augusta Southeastern edged Hartsburg-Emden in three sets to eliminate the Stags at the Brimfield sectional championship.