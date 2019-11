Normal Community senior Julia Heimstead will compete for another state medal this weekend looking to add on to her second place finish that she earned in the 100 butterfly in 2017 and the tenth place finish in 2016 in the butterfly.

"The enivornment at state is super, super intense and it really brings out the best in you," said Heimstead. "The competition is really good, so it's really indescribable. You have to be there to fully understand it."