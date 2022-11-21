PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scott Carlson won his first game back as head coach at Brimfield, a ten-point win over Princeville on Monday.

Brimfield beat the visiting Princes, 69-59, in a game that marked the return of Carlson, a state title-winning coach that spent 32 years on the Indian’s bench before retiring in 2021. Carlson, who’s 2015 Brimfield team won the state championship, came out of retirement to take over the program this summer.

Central Catholic and U-High won season-opening games at the Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center. Illini Bluffs, Tremont, Lewistown, Elmwood, Peoria Christian and Cornerstone Christian also won season openers Monday.

Dunlap, Eureka, Fieldcrest, Brimfield and Lewistown were among the girls basketball winners Monday.

Enjoy the highlights.