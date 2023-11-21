PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Matthew Zobrist and Cooper Koch scored 17 points apiece to lead Metamora to a 64-45 win over Notre Dame in the season opener for both schools at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions at Washington High School on Tuesday.

Washington and Morton also won at the season-opening tournament. El Paso-Gridley was beaten by Indian Trails of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In girls basketball, visiting Notre Dame rallied to beat Morton, 69-61, in a well-played early season game. Normal Community beat Normal West to clinch the Intercity girls basketball title.

Enjoy the highlights.