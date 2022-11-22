PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora and Washington won boys basketball season openers at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions on Tuesday.

Senior Ethan Kizer scored 17 points to lead the Redbirds past defending class 1A state champ Yorkville Christian, 87-41. Metamora, which finished second in class 2A last season, also got 15 points from sophomore Matthew Zobrist.

Senior Micah Bruer scored 19 of his 23 points in the first for the Panthers, who beat Chicago Morgan Park, 61-56.

Other boys basketball winners on Tuesday included Morton, Tremont, Peoria Christian, Bloomington Cornerstone and Elmwood.

Normal Community beat Bloomington to clinch the Intercity Girls Tournament title. Peoria High beat Dunlap to win the Limestone Girls Basketball Thanksgiving Tournament.

Enjoy the highlights.