PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lathan Sommerville scored 24 points to lead Richwoods to a 75-57 win over Rockford Lutheran at the Boylan Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday.

Richwoods, which ran out to an 18-2 lead, improved to 2-0 on the season.

At the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions, Morton beat North Tampa Christian, 61-32, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Metamora, Notre Dame, Washington and Heyworth were all beaten at the Washington TOC. Victory Christian of Florida beat Metamora, 92-77, handing the Redbirds their first loss since last November.

Normal Community, Central Catholic, Limestone, Canton, Farmington, Illini Bluffs and Peoria Christian were among the other boys basketball winners on Wednesday.

Enjoy the highlights.