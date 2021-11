PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria High scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to beat Peoria Notre Dame, 64-52, in the championship game of the Limestone Thanksgiving Girls Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.

U-High and Normal West won games at the boys Intercity Tournament at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center. Washington, Knoxville, Dee-Mack, Eureka, Elmwood, Havana and Prairie Central were among the other winners in boys basketball on Wednesday.

Enjoy the highlights.