PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Gus Rugaard scored 23 point and Morton remained unbeaten on the season with a 62-43 win at Pontiac on Tuesday.

The Potters are now 4-0. Other boys basketball winners included Richwoods, Peoria High, Canton, Tremont, Prairie Central, Peoria Christian, Peoria Heights, Delavan and Flanagan-Cornell.

Normal Community and Bloomington were among the girls basketball winners Tuesday.

Enjoy the highlights.