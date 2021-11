PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Zach Cleveland scored 21 points to lead Normal Community to a 56-43 win over Bloomington to clinch the outright Intercity Tournament title at Shirk center.

The Ironmen went 4-0 in the season-opening basketball tournament. U-High beat Central Catholic, 44-38 in the other game at the tournament.

Fieldcrest, Tri-Valley and Brimfield were among the girls basketball winners Monday.

Enjoy the highlights.