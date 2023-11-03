PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thatcher Hogan scored twice to lead defending champion Peoria Notre Dame to a 2-0 win over St. Laurence in the class 2A soccer state semifinals.

The Irish advance to play Crystal Lake South in the state title game Saturday. Notre Dame is trying to become the first class 2A team to repeat as champ since the IHSA went to a three-class soccer tournament in 2008.

Normal U-High will play in the 1A state championship Saturday against North Shore Country Day. Peoria Christian finished fourth in class 1A after a 3-0 loss to Columbia in the third place game.

Morton (class 3A) and Hartsburg-Emden (class 1A) won volleyball super-sectional matches and will advance to next week’s state finals. Chicago Mother McAuley beat Normal West in a 4A super-sectional match.

Twelve area football teams play in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday. And the state cross country meet is Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.