PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kaitlin Cassidy scored 17 points to lead Notre Dame to a 60-34 win in girls basketball at Canton on Wednesday.

The Irish (7-0) travel to Peoria High (6-0) in an early-season showdown Thursday.

Also, Dunlap avenged a loss to Brimfield last year with a 48-25 win over the host Indians.

Enjoy the highlights.