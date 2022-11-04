PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin and Peoria High won playoff football games on Friday night and will advance to state quarterfinal games next week.

Notre Dame’s 4-2 win over Chicago Solorio Academy in the state soccer semifinals sends the Irish to the class 2A championship game Saturday at 11 a.m. The Irish will face Chatham Glenwood in the title match.

IVC advanced to its first state volleyball finals with a three-set win in the class 2A super-sectionals. Metamora and U-High lose their volleyball super-sectional matches.