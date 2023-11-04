PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois has two state runners-up in high school soccer.

Notre Dame, which was trying to repeat as class 2A state champion, settles for second this year. Crystal Lake south beat the Irish 2-1 in the state title game Saturday in Hoffman Estates.

U-High, which was trying to match the state title won by the girls program in May, took second after North Shore Country Day beat the Pioneers 2-0 in the 1A state championship.

At the state cross country meet, the Notre Dame girls and Elmwood-Brimfield boys won third-place trophies in their class 1A races. Elmwood-Brimfield’s Isaiah Hill finished fifth individually.

In the class 2A races, the Washington girls took fourth and the Morton boys fifth.

In the second round of the high school football playoffs, Normal Community, Washington, Olympia and Central Catholic won to advance to state quarterfinal games.

Normal West, Metamora, Notre Dame, Prairie Central, Farmington, Tri-Valley, LeRoy and Stark County saw their seasons end with losses.

Washington won the girls swimming an diving sectional at Normal Community High School, the Panthers first in program history.