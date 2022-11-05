PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Postseason action was abound in Central Illinois Saturday afternoon.

Washington girls cross country finished in third place at the 2A state cross country meet. Freshman Sophia Ramirez came in 11th overall. Zoe Carter from U-High finished 9th.

Josh Weeks from Morton also finished in the top 10 in the 2A boys race with the Potters coming in fifth as a team.

In 1A cross country, Central Catholic’s Noah Brady was the highest local finisher for the girls at 18th.

In the boys race, U-High finished fourth overall with Mitchell Hayes leading the way for the Pioneers in a tie for 20th.

Second Round Playoff Football Scores

Normal West lost to East St. Louis 40-0

Metamora lost to Mahomet-Seymour 44-28

Olympia beat St. Joe Ogden 60-28

Eureka lost to Williamsville 18-16

Farmington lost to Maroa-Forsyth 42-12

Central Catholic lost to Rockridge 27-18

Ridgeview-Lexington beat Salt Fork 56-20

Prairie Central and Knoxville were both winners as well

At the 2A swimming sectionals, Normal Community took home the title as a team. The Ironmen’s Kenna Malinowski won the 100-yard freestyle. Bloomington’s Allison Straub won the 100-yard butterfly. Dunlap won their sectional meet at the 1A level.