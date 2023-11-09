PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s state championship weekend in high school volleyball.

Morton is at state for the first time since 2006. The Potters play defending class 3A state champ Wheaton St. Francis at CEFCU Arena on the campus of Illinois State University on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The winner advances to Saturday’s state championship match against the winner of the Lincoln-Chicago St. Ignatius semifinal.

In class 1A, Hartsburg-Emden is at state for the third time since 2014. The Stags play Cissna Park-Crescent-Iroquois in the first match of the day at 9 a.m.

IVC senior volleyball standout Lizzie Short signed with University of Indianapolis on Thursday.