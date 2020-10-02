Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 1, 2020: Pekin, Dunlap Win M-I Golf Titles

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Pekin boys and Dunlap girls won Mid-Illini Conference golf championships in blustery conditions Thursday.

Senior Mason Minkel shot a 2-over 73 to capture medalist honors and lead Pekin to the boys championship at Metamora Fields. Minkel had consecutive birdies at 12 and 13 to highlight his round.

Limestone’s Tate Otten was second with a 74. Pekin’s score of 311 was 13 shots better than runner-up Dunlap, which finished five shots ahead of third place East Peoria.

Pekin had four players shoot 80 or better: Carter Stevenson and Brady Gruden shot 79’s while Tyler Picken carded an 80.

Washington’s Ellie Schmidgall shot an 82 at Quail Meadows to win medalist honors at the girls championship meet. Dunlap’s Lizzie Howard led the Eagles to the team title with an 85, teammate Emily Yu shot an 87.

Dunlap’s 363 was 11 strokes better than Washington and 14 better than third place Morton. Washington’s Abbie Reiser shot an 86 to give the Panthers two of the top three scores at the meet.