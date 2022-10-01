PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – IVC won the Pekin Volleyball invitation for the second year in a row. They defeated Lena-Winslow in a three-set championship match.

Notre Dame settled for fourth after losing to Moline in the third place match.

U-High boys country team finished second at the Peoria High Invitational. In the girls race, Pioneers Zoe Carter and Natalie Bierbaum took first and second. Dunlap girls finished as team runner ups.

At the Richwoods Swim meet, Dunlap won as a team by more than 100 points. Results included a second place finish in the 50 yard freestyle and a first-place finish in the 200 yard medley relay.