Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 10, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — One tennis championship was very close, the other not so much.

Bloomington and Normal Community scored 82 points apiece and shared the Big 12 Conference tennis title on Saturday.

Normal Community’s Kruthi Sudhir won the No. 1 singles bracket. Sudhir and fellow freshman Anna Mayes teamed to win the No. 1 doubles title Friday night.

The story in the Mid-Illini was very different. Dunlap senior Taylor Disharoon won the No. 1 singles division for the third time in four years and led the Eagles to an 8-0 sweep of the matches for the conference championship at Metamora.

In cross country, the host Metamora boys and the Normal Community girls were crowned champions of the two-day Runnin’ Red Meet at Black Partridge Park. Eureka’s Anna Perry (17:22) and Metamora’s Ian O’Laughlin (15:01) were the individual champions.