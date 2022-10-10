CIProud.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Patrick Cunningham
Posted: Oct 10, 2022 / 11:07 PM CDT
Updated: Oct 10, 2022 / 11:07 PM CDT
PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Normal West is now just one win away from clinching the Big 12 Conference title in soccer after defeating Manual Monday 7-0 in Peoria.
Eureka defeated Brimfield in straight sets 25-10, 25-11.
The @EHSHornets volleyball team was feeling the Cotton-Eyed Joe during a set break tonight!Highlights of their win over Brimfield tonight at 10:25 on @WMBDNews pic.twitter.com/Gj0DLpSXD3— Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) October 11, 2022
The @EHSHornets volleyball team was feeling the Cotton-Eyed Joe during a set break tonight!Highlights of their win over Brimfield tonight at 10:25 on @WMBDNews pic.twitter.com/Gj0DLpSXD3