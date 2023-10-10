PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Dunlap and Notre Dame wrapped up conference championships with wins on Tuesday night.

Dunlap won the Mid-Illini Conference title when it won at Metamora, 3-1, while Morton and Washington played to a 2-2 draw. Had Morton won that match it would have shared the league title with the Eagles.

Notre Dame won the outright Big 12 title with a 5-0 win at Bloomington and finished the conference season unbeaten.

Among the volleyball winners Tuesday: Metamora, Morton, Dunlap, Washington, U-High, Tri-Valley, Tremont, IVC and Princeville.

Enjoy the highlights.