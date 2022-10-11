PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Morton boys soccer won 3-1 over Washington for the Mid-Illini Conference title. Riley Lennington scored two goals in the first half to clinch the championship.

“You know it feels pretty good. It just goes to show that there’s levels to this stuff and who wants it more and we obviously did.” Riley Lennington

“Winning a championship [outright] feels good and winning a home tournament obviously set the momentum early this year. And I think we can build off this one and obviously go pretty far.“ Ethan Gipson, Morton Senior

Normal West clinched the Big 12 title with a 10-0 win over Danville. In another Big 12 matchup, Notre Dame defeated Bloomington 8-1.

Peoria Christian defeated Illini Bluffs 8-0 in the 1A Regional semifinals.

In volleyball, Metamora defeated Pekin and Eureka beat Tremont, both in straight sets.