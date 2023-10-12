PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West and Metamora held on to conference leads in volleyball after both won on Thursday night.

West, the Big 12 leader, beat visiting Bloomington in two sets to remain unbeaten in the conference. Mid-Illini leader Metamora needed three sets but still won at Limestone to keep a two-game lead in the league race.

El Paso-Gridley won a key match in the Heart of Illinois Conference, 25-21, 29-27, over visiting Tremont to pull into first place tie with Tri-Valley. Both have 10-2 conference records.

Normal Community, Washington, Morton, Eureka and Peoria Heights were among the other volleyball winners Thursday. Normal Community, Morton and Richwoods were winners in boys soccer.

Week 8 of the high school football season kicks off around the area Friday night. Among the key games: Morton (7-0) travels to Dunlap (6-1) in the Mid-Illini while Peoria High (5-2) hosts Normal West (6-1) in the Big 12.