Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 13, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley’s Matthew Barker made it a memorable final round of his high school golf career.

Barker shot a 76 and captured medalist honors at the class 1A Tuscola sectional at Iron Horse Golf Course Tuesday. The senior led the Vikings to a runner-up finish.

El Paso-Gridley is the sectional champion after placing five golfers in the top 12. The Titans were led by individual runner-up Caleb Lavender’s 78.

AJ Brand shot 79 and Harrison Brooks an 81 for EPG, which had three of the top five scores. Jacob Castleman shot an 82 and Tyler Young an 83 for the sectional champs.

At the girls 1A Rock Falls sectional: Notre Dame sophomore Addie Jennetten and senior Emma Geers each shot an 81 while teammate Ella Coulter added an 87 to help the Irish tie for second at the sectional. IVC junior Elaine Grant posted the area’s best score of 79 for sixth place.

At the girls 2A Champaign sectional: Dunlap finished seventh and Washington eighth. Normal Community’s Alyvia Burr carded an 80 for the best area score, Dunlap’s Emily Yu an 81.

In high school swimming, host Dunlap beat Washington, 91-82 in a dual meet.