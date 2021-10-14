Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 14, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora won its 30th match of the volleyball season with a straight sets win at Pekin on Thursday.

The Illini Bluffs softball team was awarded its state championship rings prior to the IB volleyball match. The softball team is the first team champion in Illini Bluffs High School history.

Notre Dame and Urbana played to a 1-1 draw and that gives the Tigers the big 12 Conference soccer title. The Irish finish second.

Richwoods tuned up the the soccer postseason with a big 2-0 win at Dunlap.

Enjoy the highlights.