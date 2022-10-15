PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) -Central Catholic won their non-conference matchup against Alton Marquette 40-3 to become playoff eligible.

Manual lost to Marengo in a non-conference matchup 48-14.

In the Big 12 Conference Cross Country meet, the Ironmen of Normal Community got the team win in the girls division while the Normal West Freshman Julie Back would take first place. In the boys race, Champaign Centennial’s Aaron Hendron won the individual title while Notre Dame took home the team hardware. Joe Earnhardt, Joey Cave, and Jeff Sary finished in the Top 10.

At the Heart Of Illinois Conference meet, El Paso-Gridley’s Nellie Melick won the three mile girl’s race but Eureka won the team title. In the boy’s division EPG won the team title with senior Sam Bushert finishing first and his teammate Isaac Porzelius was runner-up.

At the 1A girls tennis sectional in Metamora, the Red Birds’ own Cam Youngquist was the singles champion and U-High’s Haleigh Martin and Maggie Feely were the doubles winners. U-High was the team champion.

Also advancing to state from Metamora was U-High’s Mia Trudo in singles along with Washington’s Haley Gerlach and Elissa Roosenboom and Central Catholic’s Anna Claire Keller and Lauren Emm.

At the 2A girls tennis sectional in Bloomington, the Purple Raiders Olivia Bell and Normal Community’s Rhea Kumar advance to state. Bell beat Kumar in the third-palce match.

In doubles, Normal Community and Bloomington send their top teams to state. The Ironmen’s Kruthi Sudhir and Anna Mayes beat the Purple Raider’s Runyan sisters, Mariel and Gabby.