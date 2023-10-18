PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Catholic and Peoria Christian won regional soccer titles on Wednesday night.

The Saints beat Urbana University, 2-1, in capture the Monticello regional championship. Host Peoria Christian blanked Beardstown, 3-0, in the regional at Eastside Centre.

Notre Dame beat Metamora, 6-2, in a 2A regional semifinal. Richwoods advanced with a 3-1 win over Lincoln in double overtime.

The Irish and Knights, Big 12 rivals located less than two miles apart in Peoria, will meet for the Bloomington regional title Saturday. Minooka beat Normal West, 4-0, in a 3A soccer regional.

Morton and Illini Bluffs won volleyball matches Wednesday.

In high school football, Washington (7-1) and Morton (8-0) are going through final preparations for their showdown on Friday night. The winner of the game between the state ranked foes will determine the Mid-Illini Conference champ.