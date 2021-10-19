Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 19, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Andrew McLauchlan scored a rebound goal in the second overtime to lead Morton past Notre Dame, 2-1, in a class 2A regional semifinal at McClallen Park on Tuesday.

Morton advances to play Richwoods, which beat Limestone, 5-0.

Dunlap beat Metamora,4-0, at the Washington soccer regional. The Eagles will play Washington, which advanced with a 2-0 win over Galesburg.

In the class 1A soccer sectionals, host Central Catholic advanced with a 2-0 win over Urbana University High. Mendota eliminated Peoria Christian 3-0 at the Chillicothe sectional.

Normal Community, Metamora and U-High clinched conference volleyball titles with wins Tuesday.

Enjoy the highlghts.