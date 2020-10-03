Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 2, 2020: IHSA Sectional Race Coming to Detweiller; U-High wins Invitational

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There will be a big postseason cross country race at Detweiller Park after all.

Peoria Notre Dame will host an IHSA sectional on Oct. 31. The IHSA board voted not hold state championship events this fall due to the pandemic, so this will be the final meet of the year.

Peoria’s Detweiller Park has been home to the state championship meet for 51 years.

GOLF: Reece Tennison shot a 73 to lead the host U-High boys golf team to a seven-shot win the Pioneer Invitational at Weibring Golf Club Friday.

Tennison and Peoria Richwoods’ junior Jack Hammerton shared medalist honors. Hammerton was declared the champion through a scorecard playoff.

The Pioneers (304) edged Macomb (311) for the title. Jackson Yoder carded a 75 for U-High and finished fourth.