PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora finished off an undefeated run through the Mid-Illini Conference with a two-set win over visiting Dunlap in volleyball on Thursday.

Metamora hosts a class 3A volleyball regional starting Tuesday.

U-High beat Notre Dame in two sets to capture it’s 30th win of the season. And Tri-Valley and Eureka advanced to the Heart of Illinois Conference volleyball championship with two-sets wins in the semifinals on Thursday.

Dunlap is sixth at the class 1A girls state tennis tournament after the first day.